How India Can Make It To WTC 2025 Final

IMAGE: India need to win three of the remaining four Tests in Australia to book their place in the WTC 2025 final. Photograph: BCCI/X

After their thumping 295 run victory against Australia in the first Test in Perth last week, India have boosted their chances of making it to their third World Test Championship final to be held at Lord's next year.



India, who are currently top of the WTC standings. need to win three of their remaining four matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series to ensure direct qualification to the WTC 2025 final.



Despite the loss in Perth, defending WTC champions Australia have a good chance to making it to the final, needing to win a minimum of four of their remaining six Tests.



South Africa's thumping victory over Sri Lanka in the Durban Test has made them the favourites to make it to the WTC final, while Sri Lanka are also in with the chance to advance and New Zealand are only mathematically alive.



England, Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh are out of the running for a place in the final.



The teams in contention for the WTC 2025 Final:



INDIA



Position: 1st (61.11 percentage points)



Remaining matches: Australia (away, four Tests)



Best possible finish: 69.30%



India bounced back in the race for the WTC 2025 final after a magnificent display to hand Australia a thrashing in the series opener in Perth.



Not many had rated India's chances after they suffered a 3-0 series whitewash at home against New Zealand, which saw them slip to second position in the WTC table.



However, the Perth victory has rekindled India's hopes of making it to third straight WTC final, after 2021 and 2023.



India need to win three of the remaining four Tests in Australia to book their place in the WTC 2025 final. In case of a 3-1 or 3-2 margin, they will depend on other results to advance.



SOUTH AFRICA



Position: 2nd (59.26 percentage points)



Remaining matches: Sri Lanka (home, one Test), Pakistan (home, two Tests)



Best Possible Finish: 69.44%



South Africa improved their chances of making it to their maiden WTC final after their brilliant victory against South Africa in the first Test in Durban after their 2-0 series sweep in Bangladesh in October.



With four consecutive Test wins, including one against the West Indies, South Africa have leapfrogged to second in the WTC standings, overtaking Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.



If South Africa in their next three Tests, including against Sri Lanka and two against Pakistan -- all at home -- they will advance to the World Test Championship irrespective of how the other teams fare.



AUSTRALIA



Position: 3rd (57.69 percentage points)



Remaining matches: India (home, four Tests), Sri Lanka (away, two Tests)



Best possible finish: 71.05%



Champions Australia slipped to second position in the WTC standings after their horror showing in Perth. However, Pat Cummins-led Australia still have a very good chance to qualify for next year's WTC final, with six Tests still left to play in this WTC 2023-25 cycle.



Australia will need to win a minimum of four of their remaining six Tests to make it to the title clash at Lord's next year.



After the five-Test series against India, they will travel to Sri Lanka next year for a two-Test series. Even if they draw 2-2 against India, they could stay in contention for a place in the final.



NEW ZEALAND



Position: Joint 4th (50 percentage points)



Remaining matches: England (home, two Tests)



Best possible finish: 57.14%



New Zealand got back in the scheme of things after their historical 3-0 series sweep in India. However, a defeat to England in the first Test in Christchurch has all but ended their hopes of making it to the WTC final for the second time.

Even if they beat England in the last two Tests, they cannot breach the all-important 60% point percentage mark on the WTC table and will a lot of other results to fall in place.



SRI LANKA



Position: Joint 4th (50 percentage points)



Remaining matches: South Africa (away, one Test), Australia (home, two Tests)



Best Possible Finish: 61.54%



Sri Lanka turned around things in great style with a superb eight-wicket victory against England at The Oval in September followed by a 2-0 series whitewash over New Zealand at home.



But the defeat against South Africa in the Durban Test has dented their hopes. They now face the tough task of beating South Africa in the second and final Test to stay alive.



Their two-match series against Australia at home next year could take the WTC final race all the way to the last ball.

World Test Championship standings