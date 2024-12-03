News
Home  » Cricket » Can Jaiswal Break This Tendulkar Record?

Can Jaiswal Break This Tendulkar Record?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 03, 2024 14:22 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal is 282 runs short of Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs by an Indian during a calendar year in Test cricket. Photograph: BCCI
 

Yashasvi Jaiswal is on course to break the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record in Test cricket.

Jaiswal smashed a brilliant 161 in India's dominant victory in the first Test in Perth to continue his dream start to Test cricket.

The 22 year old has been in unbelievable form with the bat in 2024, scoring 1,280 runs in 12 Tests at an average of 58, including three centuries and two fifties.

Jaiswal, who has three more Tests to play in December, is 282 runs short of Tendulkar's record for most runs by an Indian during a calendar year in Test cricket.

Tendulkar had created a new record in 2010, with 1,562 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 78, with seven hundreds and five fifties.

Virender Sehwag is the second Indian in the list, with 1,462 runs in 14 Tests in 2008, at an average of 56, including a best of 319 against South Africa in Chennai.

Interestingly, Jaiswal started the year with a duck against South Africa in January in Cape Town before he slammed a record two double centuries in the five Test series against England and continued his amazing run in the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The world record for the most runs by a batter in a calendar year in Test cricket belongs to Pakistan's Mohammed Yousuf (the former Yousuf Youhana) who raked up 1,788 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 99, with a record nine centuries and three fifties in 2006.

REDIFF CRICKET
