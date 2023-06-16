News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Kohli started the fight'

'Kohli started the fight'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 16, 2023 18:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq opened up about his spat with Virat Kohli during IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI
 

IPL 2023 left us with a truckload of memories, and one of the most talked about incidents was the heated exchange during the Lucknow Super Giants-Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

The war of words, which nearly came to blows, involved Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Speaking to BBC Pashto about the incident, Naveen claimed Kohli started the fight and the fines handed out proved that fact.

'He shouldn't have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn't start the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight.

'When you look at the fines, you will understand, who started the fight,' Naveen told BBC Pashto.

Following the encounter, Kohli and LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir were docked their entire match fees while Naveen was fined half his fee.

IMAGE: Following the spat between Kohli and Naveen, LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir got involved and the tournament witnessed another epic Kohli-Gambhir exchange. Photograph: BCCI

'I just want to say one thing -- I generally don't sledge anyone,' Naveen stated. 'Even if I do it, I would say it to the batters only when I am bowling because I am a bowler.'

'In that match, I didn't utter a single word. I didn't sledge anyone. Players who were there, they know how I dealt with the situation.'

'I never lost my temper when I was batting or after the match. What I did after the match can be seen by everyone,' Naveen said.

'I was just shaking hands and then he caught my hand forcefully and I am also human being and I reacted.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: Kohli, Gambhir fined 100% match fees for clash
IPL: Kohli, Gambhir fined 100% match fees for clash
What Did Kohli Mean By This??!!!
What Did Kohli Mean By This??!!!
Kohli Vs Naveen: MI Trio Hit Back...
Kohli Vs Naveen: MI Trio Hit Back...
'We know Bajrang Punia's political colours'
'We know Bajrang Punia's political colours'
Cop mowed down by tractor illegally transporting sand
Cop mowed down by tractor illegally transporting sand
Law panel seeks govt input on age of consent
Law panel seeks govt input on age of consent
Blockades by tribals, Meitei women hit supplies
Blockades by tribals, Meitei women hit supplies

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Kohli, Gambhir clash after match; teammates intervene!

Kohli, Gambhir clash after match; teammates intervene!

Virat Vs Naveen: Barbs Continue

Virat Vs Naveen: Barbs Continue

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances