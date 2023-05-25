News
Kohli Vs Naveen: MI Trio Hit Back At Afghan Pacer!

Kohli Vs Naveen: MI Trio Hit Back At Afghan Pacer!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 25, 2023 12:26 IST
IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya and Vishnu Vinod. Photograph: Sandeep Warrier/Instagram

Mumbai Indians' Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod and Kumar Kartikeya took a potshot at Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Naveen-ul-Haq after winning the Eliminator match in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The MI trio took a dig at Naveen's wicket celebrations with the three wise monkey pose, while using mangoes to target him over his Instagram dig at Virat Kohli.

'Sweet season of mangoes', Warrier captioned the Instagram post, which was later deleted.

After their clash during the LSG-Royal Challengers Bangalore game, Naveen had taken a dig at Kohli after he failed with the bat against the Mumbai Indians with a cryptic post on Instagram.

The Afghan fast bowler posted an Instagram story with the words 'sweet mango's', revealing that he was watching the MI-RCB game on telly.

IMAGE: Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates Rohit Sharma's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

The crowd at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Wednesday gave Naveen a tough time with chants of 'Kohli! Kohli!' whenever he came to field near the boundary.

Naveen, who took 4/38 against Mumbai, responded with the ears shut celebration after taking a wicket every time.

'I like that everybody in the ground is chanting his (Kohli's) name or any player's name. I enjoy it. It gives me passion to do well for my team,' Naveen said.

Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed with Naveen's 'chucking your ears' celebration.

'He has had issues with the crowd. You should not celebrate by chucking your ears. This is the time he has got a wicket. He has got to listen to the applause,' the first cricketer to score 10,000 Test runs said during commentary.

'When somebody scores a hundred also, don't chuck your ears. Listen to the applause, chuck your hand behind the ears and say, "Hello, now can I hear you?" That's how the celebration should be. That's old me saying this, by the way,' Gavaskar added.

Last year, the cricket legend had criticised K L Rahul's shutting his ears celebration after he scored a century against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
