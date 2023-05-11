Virat Vs Naveen: Barbs Continue

IMAGE: Virat Kohli posted yet another cryptic message days after his spat with Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. Photograph: BCCI

The ongoing feud between Virat Kohli and Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq shows no signs of ending, with both players taking to posting cryptic messages on social media.

A day after Naveen posted a message about 'mango's' while watching the Mumbai Indians-Royal Challengers Bangalore game on telly, where Kohli got out for 1.

A day later arrived Virat's Instagram post that featured him sitting stylishly on the set of an advertisement shoot. In the post's caption, Kohli wrote, 'The competition is all in your head. In reality, it's always you vs you.'

Kohli also shared a video of Kevin Hart, the American comedian, who spoke on 'grudges' and moving on from 'negativity'.

'No matter how much emotions and feeling that you have, or how much hurt you have, the life has to go on. Life doesn't stop for anybody. So if you don't process that, and understand you're stuck in whatever time period it is, you are hurt forever.

'Grudges, anger, negativity... I don't have time for it. Because I'm living so many positive things. I can't stand in the past, and bathe in what was wrong,' Hart could be heard saying in the video.