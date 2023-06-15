What Did Kohli Mean By This??!!!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli had a forgettable WTC final. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

In recent days, Virat Kohli has been actively sharing updates about his mood on Instagram.

On Thursday, Kohli posted another message, this time quoting English writer Alan Watts: 'The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.'

After the WTC final, responding to the criticism about the almost casual manner of his dismissal on Day 5, Kohli had shared a quote from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu.

Will he be rested for next month's two Test series in the West Indies, giving him time to rev up for the ODI World Cup this year?