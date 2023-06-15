News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Did Kohli Mean By This??!!!

What Did Kohli Mean By This??!!!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 15, 2023 14:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli had a forgettable WTC final. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

In recent days, Virat Kohli has been actively sharing updates about his mood on Instagram.

On Thursday, Kohli posted another message, this time quoting English writer Alan Watts: 'The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.'

Virat Kohli

 

After the WTC final, responding to the criticism about the almost casual manner of his dismissal on Day 5, Kohli had shared a quote from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu.

Will he be rested for next month's two Test series in the West Indies, giving him time to rev up for the ODI World Cup this year?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'I hope Hardik Pandya is listening'
'I hope Hardik Pandya is listening'
SEE: An Important Update From Pant
SEE: An Important Update From Pant
How Rishabh Pant Welcomed Rahul At NCA
How Rishabh Pant Welcomed Rahul At NCA
What's Ananya Praying For?
What's Ananya Praying For?
Kangana's Love Letter To Those Who Lose
Kangana's Love Letter To Those Who Lose
How armed forces are preparing for Cyclone Biparjoy
How armed forces are preparing for Cyclone Biparjoy
FMCG stocks get a boost from improving prospects
FMCG stocks get a boost from improving prospects

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Drop Kohli, Rohit for Windies Tests!

Drop Kohli, Rohit for Windies Tests!

East Zone selectors stunned by Ishan Kishan's decision

East Zone selectors stunned by Ishan Kishan's decision

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances