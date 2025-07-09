Kohli Reveals Why He Retired...

'I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli opens up on Test retirement with humour and heart. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli has spoken for the first time since his emotional decision to retire from Test cricket.

The former India captain broke his silence at a star-studded fundraiser hosted by Yuvraj Singh for the YouWeCan Foundation in London, offering a humorous take on what tipped the scales and a touching tribute to his bond with the 2011 World Cup hero.

Taking the stage alongside Yuvraj, Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle and Darren Gough -- after some nudging from host Gaurav Kapur -- Kohli delivered his first public remarks on the matter, lacing it with characteristic humour.

'I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days,' Kohli joked, subtly pointing to the passage of time and the cues that nudged him toward calling time on his Test career.

At the event, Kohli appeared relaxed and in high spirits. But when speaking about his relationship with Yuvraj Singh, the mood shifted from playful to heartfelt.

'We shared a very good bond both on and off the field. I met him (Yuvraj) for the first time during a North Zone tournament in Bangalore. When I started playing for India, he, Bhajju Pa and Zaheer Khan took me under their wings. They really helped me grow as a player and made me comfortable in the dressing room.

'A lot of fun times off the field, and they made me aware of the lifestyle of getting to the top. These are the bonds I will cherish for the rest of my life.'

'Watching him in the World Cup was very special and what we got to know after that was a shock. Being so close to him... we had no idea. Then his battle with cancer and again the champion that he is... coming on top and making a comeback to the team when I was leading the team.'