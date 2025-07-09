Gill Eyes More Glory At Lord's

The India skipper will be eyeing the great Don Bradman's 88-year-old record for most runs by a captain in a Test series.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has already amassed 585 runs in the first two Tests at an average of 146.25 and a strike rate of over 73 -- hitting three centuries. Photographs: BCCI/X

After his record-breaking performance with the bat in the second Test against England in Birmingham, India Captain Shubman Gill heads into the Lord's Test, starting on Thursday, July 10, 2025, full of confidence and carrying heightened expectations from the fans.



Gill, who has been unstoppable with the bat since taking over as captain, will be eyeing several major milestones in the third Test.



The young right-hander has made a smooth transition to the crucial No. 4 position -- once held by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.



Gill has already amassed 585 runs in the first two Tests at an average of 146.25 and a strike rate of over 73 -- hitting three centuries, including a career-best score of 269 off 387 balls at Edgbaston.



If he scores another 18 runs, he will surpass Rahul Dravid's tally of 602 runs in four Tests at an average of 106.33 -- with three hundreds and a fifty -- during India's 2002 tour of England.

Dravid's batting performance during India's tour of England in 2002: 1st Test, Lord's: 46, 63

2nd Test, Trent Bridge: 13, 115

3rd Test, Headingley: 148

4th Test, The Oval: 217

Gill needs just 108 runs to overtake Virat Kohli's record for the highest run tally by an Indian batter in a Test series in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

Kohli had smashed 692 runs in four matches during the 2014-2015 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia at an average of 86.50, hitting four centuries and a fifty.

Kohli's batting performance during India's tour of Australia in 2014-2015: 1st Test, Adelaide: 115, 141

2nd Test, Brisbane: 19, 1

3rd Test, Melbourne: 169, 54

4th Test, Sydney: 147, 46

Gill also requires another 169 runs to complete 6,000 international runs. Across formats, he currently has 5,831 runs in 110 matches and 139 innings at an average of 47.02 -- including 17 centuries and 25 fifties.



Should he score another century in the third Test at Lord's, Gill will become the 11th Indian batter to reach three figures at the iconic venue -- joining the likes of Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane and K L Rahul.

The India skipper will also be eyeing the great Don Bradman's 88-year-old record for most runs by a captain in a Test series. Bradman smashed his way to 810 runs in five Tests in the 1936-1937 Ashes series against England, averaging 90 with three hundreds.

Gill needs 225 runs to better Bradman's historic record, which has stood for nearly nine decades now.