Home  » Cricket » Kohli tells history-making Gill: You deserve all of this

Kohli tells history-making Gill: You deserve all of this

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
July 05, 2025 23:12 IST

India's Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his century

IMAGE: India's Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Former India Test captain Virat Kohli on Saturday lauded “star boy” Shubman Gill for "rewriting history" against England, saying that he deserves "all of this”.

 

Gill brought up his second consecutive century and third of the ongoing tour of England while crossing the 500-run aggregate in only fourth innings of the five-match series on Saturday.

The 25-year-old captain struck 13 fours and eight sixes to make 161 off 162 balls, following up his first-innings' 269 to become only the second Indian after legendary Sunil Gavaskar to have scored a double century and a ton in a Test.

“Well played star boy. Rewriting history. Onwards and upwards from here. You deserve all of this,” wrote Kohli, who retired from Test cricket a month before the England tour and is now settled in London.

Gill amassed 430 runs in the two innings of the second Test, which is also the second highest aggregate ever from a batter in a match following Graham Gooch's 456 runs (333 and 123) against India at Lord's in 1990.

India set a mammoth target of 608 runs in the second Test after Gill's century and fifties from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, declaring their second innings at 427 for six in the final session on Day Four.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

