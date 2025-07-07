What's G.R.E.A.T. About India's Edgbaston Win

India's historic first-ever Test win at Edgbaston by a massive 336 runs after losing the first Test was a triumph of Grit, Resilience, Excellence, Aggressiveness, and Tactfulness, a truly GREAT performance that will be remembered for years, asserts veteran cricket correspondent K R Nayar.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hails Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep after India's landmark Edgbaston victory. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's historic first win at Edgbaston -- and that too by 336 runs after losing the first Test -- will be talked about for a long time.

One can shower praise on every player, for it was a group of young talents that made it happen.

It was a display of Grit, Resilience, Excellence, Aggressiveness, and Tactfulness. In short, when all of these come together, it has to be GREAT.

Grit

This was displayed by every player in the Indian XI who walked into the Edgbaston ground for this Test.

The history of the Indian team never having won at Edgbaston did not matter to them.

Skipper Shubman Gill's will to win was stupendous. He showed how much can be achieved if one bats with grit.

He became only the second batter in the world after Allan Border (against Pakistan in Lahore in 1980) to score two 150-plus scores in a Test match.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with team-mates after taking a catch to dismiss England's Josh Tongue off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. Photograph: Photographs: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Resilience

With criticism mounting after losing the first Test despite a strong performance, and the decision to rest strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah for this match, everyone knew that a second successive defeat could be deeply damaging to the team's morale.

Resilience was born out of the urgency of the moment. Never before has India won in England immediately after losing the first Test, and this team was determined to rewrite that record.

Also, Akash Deep -- with a match haul of 10 for 187 -- wanted to prove he was not merely a replacement, but a worthy match-winner.

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates Joe Root's wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Excellence

To excel in a country where it's tough to succeed is the dream of every cricketer.

Gill batted as if he was completely at home in English conditions. His aggregate of 430 runs is the second-highest ever in a Test match in England, after Graham Gooch's 456 against India in 1990.

He has already scored 585 runs from the first two Tests of this tour. His batting was not just a display of excellence, but a lesson in adaptability to unfamiliar conditions.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Aggressiveness

Without being aggressive, this team could never have won this Test.

In fact, they were so aggressive that they exceeded all expectations. To beat England in their own backyard by 336 runs reflects not just extreme aggression, but also a burning spirit to conquer.

It was a collective effort to go for the kill -- and that too after losing the toss.

Tactfulness

After losing the toss, what was needed was tact to counter the disadvantage.

To beat England in their home conditions required a tactical masterclass that outsmarted England's think-tank.

For Akash Deep and Mohammad Siraj to outperform the England pacers was a sign of clever execution.

Additionally, strong partnerships were built to put up a big total, where almost every batter contributed.

Denying any England batter a century in the second innings was a brilliant show of discipline and control by the bowlers.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, too, played key roles in executing this plan.

The winning catch by Gill looked like a reward from the sky. He had aimed for the sky -- and achieved it.

Akashdeep, in Hindi, means 'light from the sky', and his performance was like a star shining down on Team India.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff