Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Kohli, Pujara have been bit of a headache for us'

'Kohli, Pujara have been bit of a headache for us'

Source: PTI
January 12, 2022 23:19 IST
'Kohli will be the big wicket tomorrow, and if we can get his wicket early, it will open up the game.'

South Africa's Keegan Peterson celebrates scoring a half century during Day 2.

IMAGE: South Africa's Keegan Peterson celebrates scoring a half century during Day 2 of the third Test against India, in Cape Town, on Wednesday. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have been a "bit of a headache" for South Africa and the hosts will look to get them out early on Day 3 of the series-deciding third Test, said Proteas batter Keegan Petersen, in Cape Town, on Wednesday.

India lost both their openers cheaply again in the second innings, but No. 3 batter Pujara (batting 9) and skipper Kohli (batting 14) took charge of the proceedings thereafter and saw them through the second day, swelling their overall lead to 70 runs.

 

"The key would be to pick up a few early wickets tomorrow morning. The two batting now have been a bit of a headache for us in the last couple of innings," said Petersen, during the media interaction after the end of the second day’s proceedings.

Kohli top-scored with a well-crafted 79 off 201 balls in the first innings while Pujara provided fine assistance with a 77-ball 43 to steady the proceedings after K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were dismissed early.

"He's (Kohli) one of the best batters in the world and he's showed that time and again. Yes, he will be the big wicket tomorrow and if we can get his wicket early, it will open up the game."

Petersen, who hit 72 off 166 balls, was the top scorer for the home side as they were dismissed for 210, conceding a 13-run first innings lead.

"We would have been happy if we overcame the deficit and got a bit of a lead. That was the plan coming into the game today," he said.

Petersen brought up his second fifty of the series on Wednesday against some top-class Indian pace bowling.

The 28-year-old led South Africa's fightback after Jasprit Bumrah removed the openers early.

"It's (the Indian pace attack) extremely challenging. It's the most challenging I've had in my whole career. You have to be focused and on your mark all the time, or else they will expose you.

"They test you in terms of scoring; there's not much of scoring opportunities. They have not given us much. They are arguably one of the best bowling attacks in the world. We knew that coming into the series. It's been challenging; we just got to deal with it," Petersen said.

On missing out on a century for the second time in the series, he said: "To be honest, it's not lack of trying. It's just eluding us at the moment. Yes, I got close but let the team down by not getting there. But I think it will come eventually."

Source: PTI
