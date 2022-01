Sumaya Hisham/Reuters captures Virat Kohli as he scored an atypical gritty 79 off 201 balls on day 1 of the third Test against South Africa at the Newlands cricket ground, Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the skipper's tough knock against an unrelenting South African pace attack.

All photographs: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com