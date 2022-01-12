News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will India agree to 4-nation T20I series with Pakistan?

Will India agree to 4-nation T20I series with Pakistan?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 12, 2022 16:48 IST
IMAGE: India and Pakistan have not played against each other outside ICC tournaments or the Asia Cup since 2013. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja says he will propose to the ICC, an annual four-nation T20 International series involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England, the revenue from which will be shared by all members of the world governing body.

 

Raja said as per his proposal, the tournament will be hosted on a rotational basis by the four participating countries.

"Hello fans. Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four.

"A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner," Raja tweeted.

The PCB chief's proposal can be seen as an attempt to revive India-Pakistan cricket rivalry on a regular basis.

However, there is no space for such a tournament in the next Future Tours Program cycle, which has already been finalised, and India have stopped playing tri-nation and quadrangular series for close to a decade now.

India and Pakistan have not played against each other outside ICC tournaments or the Asia Cup since 2013.

The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was held in 2012-13 when India hosted their neighbours for a T20 series.

Most recently, the two teams played each other last year in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, where Pakistan beat India for the first time in an ICC event.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
