News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Should Tests also have free hit for no-ball?

Should Tests also have free hit for no-ball?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 12, 2022 22:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Umpire Rod Tucker signals a no-ball during the fourth Test between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 6, 2022. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has suggested introducing the free hit rule in Test cricket, saying it will help the tail-enders 'survive' the longer overs when the bowlers bowl no-balls.

 

In limited overs cricket, a free hit is awarded to the batting side if the bowler sends down a no-ball.

For any free hit, the striker can be dismissed only under the circumstances that apply for a no-ball, even if the delivery for the free hit is called a wide ball.

"Free hit for No Ball in Test Cricket…What you think? Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ball overs we've seen happen before…," Steyn tweeted on Wednesday.

"6 balls is Hard enough for the tail-enders facing a top class life threatening fast bowler."

Steyn's comments came during the series-deciding final Test between India and South Africa.

The 38-year-old also lauded Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who registered the figures of 5/42, for his outstanding performance on Day 2, which India helped gain a slender first innings lead of 13 runs.

"Anyway, makes for a interesting discussion. Serious Test Match happening here, well bowled Bumrah for the 5 (five-wicket haul)," Steyn said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tough. Gritty. Awesome. Virat.
Tough. Gritty. Awesome. Virat.
'Kohli left ego in the kit bag'
'Kohli left ego in the kit bag'
Happy Birthday Vamika!
Happy Birthday Vamika!
UBS slashes FY22 GDP forecast to 9.1%
UBS slashes FY22 GDP forecast to 9.1%
Ex-U'khand Cong chief sacked from party posts
Ex-U'khand Cong chief sacked from party posts
Infy working with I-T dept on tax portal: Salil Parekh
Infy working with I-T dept on tax portal: Salil Parekh
Wipro expects to hire about 30,000 freshers in FY23
Wipro expects to hire about 30,000 freshers in FY23

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Will Starc put his name down for IPL 2022?

Will Starc put his name down for IPL 2022?

Will India agree to 4-nation T20 series with Pakistan?

Will India agree to 4-nation T20 series with Pakistan?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances