Should Tests also have free hit for no-ball?

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has suggested introducing the free hit rule in Test cricket, saying it will help the tail-enders 'survive' the longer overs when the bowlers bowl no-balls.

In limited overs cricket, a free hit is awarded to the batting side if the bowler sends down a no-ball.



For any free hit, the striker can be dismissed only under the circumstances that apply for a no-ball, even if the delivery for the free hit is called a wide ball.



"Free hit for No Ball in Test Cricket…What you think? Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ball overs we've seen happen before…," Steyn tweeted on Wednesday.



"6 balls is Hard enough for the tail-enders facing a top class life threatening fast bowler."



Steyn's comments came during the series-deciding final Test between India and South Africa.



The 38-year-old also lauded Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who registered the figures of 5/42, for his outstanding performance on Day 2, which India helped gain a slender first innings lead of 13 runs.



"Anyway, makes for a interesting discussion. Serious Test Match happening here, well bowled Bumrah for the 5 (five-wicket haul)," Steyn said.