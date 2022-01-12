News
PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, 3rd Test, Day 2

PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, 3rd Test, Day 2

January 12, 2022 16:43 IST
Images from Day 2 of the third Test between South Africa and India, in Cape Town, on Wednesday.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing South Africa opener Aiden Markram during Day 2 of the thrd Test at Newlands, Cape Town, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa opener Aiden Markram during Day 2 of the third Test at Newlands, Cape Town, on Wednesday. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Promising young batters Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen put up a confident show in a 55-run unbroken partnership for the fourth wicket to rally South Africa to 100 for 3 wickets at lunch on the second day of third and final Test against India, in Cape Town, on Wednesday.

 

Jasprit Bumrah (11-4-16-2) and Umesh Yadav (7-1-29-1) bowled top notch deliveries to get rid of opener Aiden Markram (8) and night-watchman Keshav Maharaj (25), but Petersen (batting 40) and Van der Dussen (batting 17) held firm with lot of confidence despite a testing morning session of fast bowling from the Indian line-up.

For skipper Virat Kohli, quick wickets are need of the hour as he won't be able to concede a big first innings lead while defending a below-par first innings score of 223.

Keshav Maharaj is bowled by Umesh Yadav

IMAGE: Keshav Maharaj is bowled by Umesh Yadav. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

There were a couple of times, Shardul Thakur (6-1-21-0) did find the outside edge of Petersen's bat but, on both occasions, the ball died down before skipper Kohli at first slip.

The bounce available on the Newlands track isn't as steep as it was at Centurion and the Wanderers, which belong to the Highveld region.

Perhaps, standing up a few yards ahead, especially to someone like Shardul, who is just about skiddy medium pace would have been an ideal decision.

South Africa's Keegan Petersen in action

IMAGE: Keegan Petersen showed positive intent, hitting seven boundaries, while scoring an unbeaten 40 off 86 balls before lunch. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

The morning started on a bright note for India as Markram got a beauty from Bumrah that jagged back enough to hoodwink him and take the off-stump away when the batter must have thought that it would just go straight.

Maharaj, on his part, did a very good job and played out the first 45 minutes before Umesh bowled a classical in-swinger that uprooted the middle stump.

Petersen however kept his positive intent as he struck seven boundaries in his 86-ball knock so far while Van Der Dussen was ready to play the waiting game in contrast to his second innings show at the Wanderers.

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

