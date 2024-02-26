News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli Hails 'Young' Team's 'Grit'

Kohli Hails 'Young' Team's 'Grit'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 26, 2024 19:53 IST
IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma congratulates Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel after the youngsters steered India to victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday, February 26, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli was among the first to congratulate the Indian team after they outclassed England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday, to seal the five match series 3-1.

Kohli pulled out of the Test series to be with wife Anushka, who earlier this month gave birth to their second child.

'YES!!! Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience,' a delighted Kohli exclaimed on X.

Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten half-century while Dhruv Jurel played a composed knock of 39 to guide India to victory in a nervy run chase on the fourth day.

 
PIX: Gill, Jurel guide India to series win!
'Jurel's Army upbringing gives him fearless attitude'
'Hindi aati hai thodi-thodi'
Court warns Pragya Thakur, asks her to appear
Rohit shuts critics: Home or away, a win is a win
NIA charges 5 Lashkar men with Rajouri terror attack
K'taka RS race: Cross-voting feared, Cong shifts MLAs
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

PIX: India down England by 5 wkts; seal series 3-1

WTC standing: India consolidate second position

