Kohli Hails 'Young' Team's 'Grit'

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma congratulates Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel after the youngsters steered India to victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday, February 26, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli was among the first to congratulate the Indian team after they outclassed England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday, to seal the five match series 3-1.

Kohli pulled out of the Test series to be with wife Anushka, who earlier this month gave birth to their second child.



'YES!!! Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience,' a delighted Kohli exclaimed on X.



Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten half-century while Dhruv Jurel played a composed knock of 39 to guide India to victory in a nervy run chase on the fourth day.