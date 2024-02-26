Jurel's Army upbringing gives him the fearless attitude: Raina

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel celebrates winning the fourth Test in Ranchi. Photograph: BCCI

India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel's Army upbringing gives him the "fearless attitude" on the field, felt former cricketer Suresh Raina, adding that the young player had put in a lot of hard work to reach this level.

Jurel scored a peerless 90 in the first innings of the ongoing fourth Test against England and then played with determination on difficult day-four pitch in Ranchi, scoring an unbeaten 39, to give India a five-wicket win and an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

"I was impressed with his (Jurel's) wicket-keeping, he has worked really hard. He comes from an Army family, so he has that fearless attitude of never wanting to lose anything from anywhere," said Raina about the 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh player who made his India debut in the third Test at Rajkot, scoring 46.

'Special credit to Rohit'

Jurel's knock of 90 in Ranchi also received applause from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who called him the next Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"He's (Jurel) been amazing, I have played a couple of matches with him for Uttar Pradesh. Special credit to Rohit Sharma, the way he gave chances to first Sarfaraz (Khan) and Dhruv Jurel.

“It is not easy to come into Test cricket and score back-to-back fifties, especially in a crucial Test match where the wicket was turning," said Raina, who played 18 Tests, on the sidelines of the Indian Veteran Premier league (IVPL).

Sarfaraz scored back-to-back half centuries on Test debut in the third Test at Rajkot.