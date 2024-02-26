News
WTC standing: India consolidate second position with 5-wkt win over England

WTC standing: India consolidate second position with 5-wkt win over England

Source: PTI
February 26, 2024 15:11 IST
IMAGE:  India picked up a five-wicket win over England to take an unassailable 3-1 series win. Photograph: BCCI

India consolidated their second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standing following their five-wicket win against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test at Ranchi on Monday.

The hosts, led by Rohit Sharma, took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series.

 

India's point-percentage jumped from 59.52 to 64.58 following the hard-fought win and they further extended the gap with Australia (55%) and Bangladesh (50%), third third and fourth-placed teams, respectively.

England, on the other hand, are languishing at eighth with 19.44%, just a spot ahead of bottom-placed Sri Lanka, who are yet to open their account.

India have so far played eight Tests in the current WTC cycle, winning five, losing two and drawing one match.

England's 'Bazball' approach doesn't seem to have given them rich dividends with the visitors having won just three matches, while losing five and drawing one so far.

New Zealand are leading the standing with 75 percentage points and have played just four Test so far.

A total of 12 points are awarded for a win, six for a tie and four for a draw. Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points.

The top-two teams will progress to the final at Lord's in 2025.

India have reached the WTC final both the times since the format was launched. They lost to New Zealand in the inaugural championship final, while bowing to Australia in the second edition.

India have a great chance to further cement their second position if they win the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, beginning from March 7.

Source: PTI
PIX: India down England by 5 wkts; seal series 3-1

PIX: India down England by 5 wkts; seal series 3-1

'Jurel's Army upbringing gives him fearless attitude'

'Jurel's Army upbringing gives him fearless attitude'

