Team India Preps For Pink Ball Test

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Indian cricketers sweating it out ahead of the day night Test against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, which begins on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
IMAGE: Virat Kohli inspects the pitch.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, reserve wicket-keeper Kona Srikar Bharat and other team members during a practice session.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Coach Rahul Dravid, Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in conversation during the session.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Kohli studies the pitch, where fingers crossed, he will score a century after more than two years. In the background, Dravid, Rathour, Rohit and Bumrah discuss a likely game plan for the pink ball test.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Kohli plays football while Dravid and Rohit chat with Shubman Gill.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Mohammad Siraj and Hanuma Vihari, who are both likely to play the second Test, sweat it out.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant seems to like footsie as much as he likes slamming bowlers for one handed sixes.
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit, Kohli and Pant during slip catching practice.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo
