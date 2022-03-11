News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Preps For Pink Ball Test

Team India Preps For Pink Ball Test

By Rediff Cricket
March 11, 2022 11:20 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the Indian cricketers sweating it out ahead of the day night Test against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, which begins on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli inspects the pitch.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, reserve wicket-keeper Kona Srikar Bharat and other team members during a practice session.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Coach Rahul Dravid, Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in conversation during the session.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kohli studies the pitch, where fingers crossed, he will score a century after more than two years. In the background, Dravid, Rathour, Rohit and Bumrah discuss a likely game plan for the pink ball test.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kohli plays football while Dravid and Rohit chat with Shubman Gill.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mohammad Siraj and Hanuma Vihari, who are both likely to play the second Test, sweat it out.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant seems to like footsie as much as he likes slamming bowlers for one handed sixes.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit, Kohli and Pant during slip catching practice.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
