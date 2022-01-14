News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli blames batting collapses for SA humiliation

Kohli blames batting collapses for SA humiliation

Source: PTI
January 14, 2022 19:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Have had a few collapses that have cost us important moments and Test matches. It's batting; can't pin-point any other aspect.'

India's skipper Virat Kohli speaks during the trophy presentation after South Africa won the third and final Test, in Cape Town, on Friday.

IMAGE: India's skipper Virat Kohli speaks during the trophy presentation after South Africa won the third and final Test, in Cape Town, on Friday. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

"No running away" from India's batting collapses every now and then, declared captain Virat Kohli after his team squandered a 1-0 lead and a golden opportunity to script a maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Besides a batting failure, Kohli listed inconsistency, lack of application, lapse in concentration and their inability to seize the crunch moments as reasons for the India’s defeat in the three-match rubber, which the hosts prevailed 2-1.

 

"The batting has to be looked into; no running away from that. Having collapses every now and then not a good thing," said Kohli, at the post-match presentation ceremony after South Africa emerged winners by seven wickets in the series-deciding third Test, in Cape Town, on Friday.

"No excuses there. It's really disappointing for sure. We know how far we've come as a team. That people expect us to beat South Africa in South Africa is testimony to how far we've come. We haven't done it, that's the reality, accept it and come back as better cricketers."

India won the series-opener in Centurion by 113 runs but, surprisingly, caved in against an inexperienced South African team in the next two matches, their batters letting them down on more than one occasion.

Kohli though gave credit to his opponents for the manner in which they staged the turnaround, a day after losing his cool over a decision review.

"We had a great first game, but South Africa did amazingly well. In both Tests they won, they were clinical with the ball in crunch moments.

“Lapse of concentration cost us key moments and they seized those moments; South Africa were absolutely deserving winners in the end."

The star-studded Indian team thus failed to add to its incredible triumph in Australia last year, and Kohli attributed it to its inability to grab the key moments and capitalising on the momentum.

"As I said, one of the challenges we've faced touring abroad is make sure capitalising on momentum, when we've done that we've won Tests away from home. When we haven't, they've cost us quite bad."

Speaking about the areas that require immediate attention and where they lost out to the Proteas, Kohli said, "Have had a few collapses that have cost us important moments and Test matches. It's batting; can't pin-point any other aspect.

"People talk about pace and bounce, considering their heights, they were able to get much more off the wickets in all three Tests. They applied pressure long enough for us to make mistakes. It's the understanding of conditions for them which they know very well."

Kohli was impressed by KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's centuries, counting them as the positives from the series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gambhir slams Kohli for stump mic reaction
Gambhir slams Kohli for stump mic reaction
Ashes PIX: Head hundred revives Australia on Day 1
Ashes PIX: Head hundred revives Australia on Day 1
Ain't Pant Cute?
Ain't Pant Cute?
Kohli defends Indian team over DRS outburst
Kohli defends Indian team over DRS outburst
Katrina-Vicky Celebrate First Lohri
Katrina-Vicky Celebrate First Lohri
Djokovic races to avert deportation from Australia
Djokovic races to avert deportation from Australia
AFSPA major poll issue in militancy-hit Manipur
AFSPA major poll issue in militancy-hit Manipur

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PHOTOS: South Africa thrash India, win series 2-1

PHOTOS: South Africa thrash India, win series 2-1

The Amazing Pant

The Amazing Pant

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances