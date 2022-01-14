News
The Amazing Pant

The Amazing Pant

By Rediff Cricket
January 14, 2022 11:41 IST
Rishabh Pant can often drive spectators to despair when he throws his wicket away at times when his team needs him most.

Afer dismal failures in the first two Tests against South Africa, Pant's continuance in the side was clearly on the line.

At Newlands in Cape Town, just as his team-mates struggled against the South African pace attack, the 23 year old highlighted why he is a rare diamond in the sometimes dreary mines of world cricket.

His 100 came off just 139 balls, stunning the South African bowlers and spectators with n array of breathtaking strokes.

Please click on the images for Sumaya Hisham/Reuters's images capturing Rishabh's delightful performance.

IMAGE: Rishabh hits a six. He is the only Indian batter to hit two sixes in a Test innings.
All photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: When Rishabh's bat flew as he hits a six.

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Rishabh celebrates his century with Jasprit Bumrah.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
PHOTOS: Pant scores 100, but South Africa on course
'Pant's fabulous innings got us back in the game'
Indians' reactions showed they were frustrated: Ngidi
India reports 2.64L Covid cases, highest in 239 days
Gambhir slams Kohli for stump mic reaction
Time to Seek Divine Help Against Covid
Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati train mishap rises to 9
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

Ain't Pant Cute?

Why Team India was upset with this DRS review...

