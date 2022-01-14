PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, 3rd Test, Day 4

Images from Day 4 of the third Test between South Africa and India, in Cape Town, on Friday.

IMAGE: South Africa's Keegan Petersen is bowled by India pacer Shardul Thakur during Day 4 of the third Test, in Cape Town, on Friday. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

South Africa were on the verge of a famous series triumph against a strong Indian team after posting 171 for 3, in pursuit of 212, at lunch on Day 4 of the third Test, in Cape Town, on Friday.

Keegan Petersen's 82 laid the platform before Rassie Van der Dussen (batting 22) and Temba Bavuma (batting 12) settled down to take the team to victory, which is just 41 runs away.

The 54-run stand between Petersen, who had 10 boundaries in his innings, and Van Der Dussen, who played 72 balls, made it easier for the Proteas.

IMAGE: Keegan Peterson acknowledges the applause from South Africa's dressing room after scoring a half century. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara dropping a regulation slip catch offered by Petersen off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling only added insult to injury as the batter was on 59 then. After that he scored a few boundaries at a fair clip to ease the pressure.

It was a challenge to play the first spell from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and the South Africa duo managed it pretty well despite some really good deliveries.

Once they saw off the first spell, they attacked Umesh Yadav and got a few boundaries through the off-side cordon, prompting Virat Kohli to spread the field, which in turn also gave them chance to take singles and twos.

IMAGE: Keegan Peterson celebrates with Rassie van der Dussen after completing his 50. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Shardul Thakur finally got the breakthrough, getting rid of Petersen with an innocuous delivery that the batter dragged back onto the stumps.

The period post Petersen's dismissal was bit of a lull as the Indian bowlers went flat out but, to Van den Dussen's credit, he hung in there and showed some great defensive technique.

However, by then, only 57 runs were left and Bavuma played a few rasping drives to leave the Indians gasping.

But the hero of this chase certainly will be Petersen, who has both fine technique and admirable temperament, ingredients required to succeed in top flight cricket.