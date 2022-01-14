Ain't Pant Cute?

Rishabh Pant enthralled spectators with his swashbuckling batting on Day 3 of the third Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

The batter slammed an unbeaten 100 on a testing pitch as India were bowled out for 198 in the second innings, setting the hosts a target of 212 runs to win the match and the series.

During his fine knock, Pant won hearts on social media after his cute gesture.

On the first delivery of the 60th over, bowled by Duanne Oliver, Pant tried to switch gears in search of big hits and in doing so lost control of his bat.

The ball flew towards square-leg while his bat flew in the other direction.

Pant rushed to pick up his bat, started patting it before planting a kiss on it.

Take a look at some social media reactions:

Pant then asked for a fresh pair of gloves to ensure that his bat didn't slip out of his grasp again.