Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ain't Pant Cute?

Ain't Pant Cute?

By Rediff Cricket
January 14, 2022 09:34 IST
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant enthralled spectators with his swashbuckling batting on Day 3 of the third Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

The batter slammed an unbeaten 100 on a testing pitch as India were bowled out for 198 in the second innings, setting the hosts a target of 212 runs to win the match and the series.

During his fine knock, Pant won hearts on social media after his cute gesture.

On the first delivery of the 60th over, bowled by Duanne Oliver, Pant tried to switch gears in search of big hits and in doing so lost control of his bat.

The ball flew towards square-leg while his bat flew in the other direction.

Pant rushed to pick up his bat, started patting it before planting a kiss on it.

Take a look at some social media reactions:

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Pant then asked for a fresh pair of gloves to ensure that his bat didn't slip out of his grasp again.

 
Rediff Cricket
PHOTOS: Pant scores 100, but South Africa on course
Why Team India was upset with this DRS review...
Indians' reactions showed they were frustrated: Ngidi
'BJP may be inches ahead of SP'
Indian Army's Incredible Men & Machines
'Rs 1 cr in 15 years is possible, if...'
Will BJP lift AFSPA to retain power in Manipur?
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

Have Pujara, Rahane played their last match for India?

Have Pujara, Rahane played their last match for India?

'Pant's fabulous innings got us back in the game'

'Pant's fabulous innings got us back in the game'

