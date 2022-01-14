News
Ashes PIX: Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 1

Ashes PIX: Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 1

January 14, 2022 15:24 IST
Images from the day-night fifth and final Ashes Test match between Australia and England at the Bellerive Oval, in Hobart on Friday.

IMAGE: Travis Head celebrates after completing his century during day one of the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart, on Friday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Travis Head returned from COVID-19 to smash a belligerent 101 and revive Australia after a top-order collapse on the opening day of the day-night final Ashes Test against England in Hobart on Friday.

 

England's all-seam attack had reduced Australia to 12-3 in a strong start for the tourists, who have already lost the five-Test series following heavy defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.

IMAGE: Travis Head bats during Day 1. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Head put on 71 with Marnus Labuschagne (44) and added 121 with Cameron Green as Australia recovered to 215-5 at Hobart's Bellerive Oval.

Green was on 57 at the tea break, his second fifty of the series, with Alex Carey on one at the other end.

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne is bowled by Stuart Broad. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Earlier, England seamers blew away Australia's top order in a frantic first session, vindicating captain Joe Root's decision to field under an overcast sky.

Australia dropped Marcus Harris to accommodate both fit-again Head and Usman Khawaja, who scored twin hundreds in the last Test in Sydney batting in the middle order.

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson celebrates after taking the wicket of Steve Smith. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Ollie Robinson broke through in the sixth over when Zak Crawley took a catch in the second slip to send back David Warner for a 22-ball duck.

Crawley spilled Labuschagne off Robinson before he had scored, diving to his left in what could have been a regular catch for Root at first slip.

Khawaja edged Stuart Broad to depart for six, and Crawley made no mistake when Robinson induced an edge from Steve Smith, who fell for a duck.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate after Stuart Broad claimed the wicket of Australia opener David Warner. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Labuschagne went on the attack, flicking Chris Woakes for a six before a bizarre dismissal. The right-hander shuffled outside the off stump and overbalanced as Broad's delivery clattered onto his stumps.

Head raced to a 112-ball century but fell immediately afterwards, offering a leading edge to Robinson at mid-on trying to hit Woakes over mid-wicket.

Head's second century of the series contained 12 boundaries.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

