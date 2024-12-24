News
Pakistan's Arshad's b'day post for Neeraj wins hearts

Pakistan's Arshad's b'day post for Neeraj wins hearts

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 24, 2024 20:13 IST
Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wished India’s Neeraj Chopra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashid Latif/X

Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan took to social media to extend his warm birthday wishes to India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

"Happy Birthday to my friend and fellow athlete @Neeraj_chopra1. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, success, better health, and joy. May you have a wonderful life ahead!" Nadeem wrote on X.

 

Nadeem made history by winning the gold with a stunning throw of 92.97m at the Paris Olympics, setting a new Olympic record and surpassing the previous mark held by Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen from the 2008 Beijing Games.

Meanwhile, Neeraj, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, fell short of retaining his title but put up a commendable performance with a best throw of 89.45m, securing the silver.

