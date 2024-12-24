News
Meet 'India's smallest, yet biggest fan'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 24, 2024 22:08 IST
Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel and his wife Meha have become parents. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Axar Patel/Instagram

India all-rounder Axar Patel and his wife Meha have welcomed their first child, a son named Haksh. The proud parents shared the joyous news on social media, posting an adorable photo of their newborn son dressed in a tiny India jersey.

"He's still figuring out the off side from the leg, but we couldn't wait to introduce him to all of you in blue," Axar wrote, affectionately referring to his son as "India's smallest, yet biggest fan."

 

The couple, who tied the knot in January 2023, welcomed Haksh on December 19th.

India captain Rohit Sharma had previously acknowledged Axar's recent fatherhood as a reason for his unavailability for the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

With Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement, Mumbai's Tanush Kotian has been included in the squad for the remaining matches.

REDIFF CRICKET
