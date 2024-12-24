News
A friend's blessings help Kambli through tough times

A friend's blessings help Kambli through tough times

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 24, 2024 15:44 IST
Vinod Kambli

IMAGE: Vinod Kambli has been battling health issues. Photograph and video: ANI/X

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli expressed heartfelt gratitude to his childhood friend and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar after a recent health scare.

Kambli, who has been battling health issues, was admitted to a private hospital in Thane after being taken there by a fan when his condition worsened. Medical tests revealed brain clots, though his current condition is reportedly improving.

The 52-year-old, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India between 1993 and 2000, recently attended the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial at Shivaji Park. At the event, Kambli shared an emotional moment with Tendulkar, recalling their shared journey and Tendulkar’s unwavering support.

 

"I am feeling better now... I will never leave this (cricket) because I remember the number of centuries and double centuries I have hit... We are three left-handers in the family. I am thankful to Sachin Tendulkar as his blessings have always been with me," Kambli told ANI.

 

Dr Vivek Trivedi, who is supervising Kambli's treatment, confirmed the presence of clots in his brain, adding that Kambli’s health is under constant observation, with further medical examinations planned. In a generous gesture, hospital in-charge S. Singh has offered Kambli lifelong free treatment at the medical facility.

Reflecting on his health struggles, Kambli shared that he had suffered a significant scare about a month ago but is now recovering.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
