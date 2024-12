IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo's White Christmas. Photograph: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo shared a glimpse into his festive family vacation in Finland's Lapland region.

Despite the snowy backdrop, the 39 year old remained characteristically cool, posing shirtless in the snow before taking a brrr... dip in an icy pool.

With a cheerful 'Merry Christmas, everyone!' to his 645 million Instagram followers, Ronaldo offered a glimpse into his festive family time.