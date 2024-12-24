New! Have Your Say On The Stumps Show

Join us on the live show immediately after close of play on Day 1 of the MCG Test, December 26, 2024.

Post your thoughts in comments. Ask questions via the chat interface -- which we will respond to in real time.

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma will want to lead India to victory in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which begins on Boxing Day, December 26, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

It began with chat.

Back in 1996, Rediff.com began covering cricket live, with ball-by-ball updates.

At that time, it was an innovation -- but what made it fly was when our tech team created a split screen version, with commentary on one side and a chat room on the other, the latter populated by hundreds of readers who asked questions, added their insight, and shifted the nature of cricket coverage to a participative, community-driven model.

Times have changed and tech has changed with it in ways impossible to quantify. But through all this time, and all this change, one thing has remained constant: Our belief that sport is participative; that the reader, or viewer, is as much an integral part of sport coverage as the presenter.

And so, welcome to the refurbished version of Stumps -- the post-game show hosted by Prem Panicker on Rediff.com for the duration of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

We will be live each day, immediately after close of play, with a recap and highlights of the day's play. But this is not about, or not merely about, what we think -- this is about you, and your thoughts, your perspectives, your take on the game.

Join us on the live show immediately after close of play. Post your thoughts in comments. And ask questions via the chat interface -- which we will respond to in real time.

There is no dearth of commentary on the Internet -- let's move beyond that and have a conversation.

See you on Stumps -- LIVE! Thursday, December 26, 2024 after the close of play on Day 1 of the fourth Test at the MCG.