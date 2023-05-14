Kohli and Sachin Pay Tribute to the Strong Women in their Lives on Mother's Day

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Amidst the intense action of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli took a moment to send his well wishes to his wife and mother in honour of Mother's Day on Sunday.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Like many people around the world, Kohli is showering love on the mothers in his family and did not shy away from honouring them.

Taking to Twitter, Virat shared some pictures with his wife Anushka Sharma, and mother Saroj Kohli. "Happy Mother's Day @AnushkaSharma," the caption of the post read.

The post quickly garnered extensive shares on social media, as fans took to expressing their reactions to Kohli's heartfelt message.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took a playful jab at the growing presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in today's world, emphasizing that there is one thing AI can never replace: his 'Aai' - the Marathi term for mother. In a touching moment, the former cricketer sought blessings from his beloved mother.

“In the Age of AI, the one that is irreplaceable will always be A”AI”,” Sachin captioned his post on Instagram.