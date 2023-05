Photograph: Kind courtesy K L Rahul/Instagram

Athiya Shetty and husband K L Rahul enjoyed a day out in London as the Lucknow Super Giants skipper recovers from surgery for a thigh injury.

Rahul tore a tendon in his right leg while fielding during the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this month.

Rahul was ruled out of the rest of IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval in London next month.