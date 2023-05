IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapoor, left, and Anil Kapoor chat with Rohit Sharma before the toss on Friday, May 12, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

Was Anil Kapoor giving Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma a pep talk before the game against the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede, as his The Night Manager co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor listened in?

IMAGE: Will SKY Magic inspire Anu Malik to compose a chartbuster?

Composer Anu Malik looked pleased watching the batting fireworks on display -- first from MI's Suryakumar Yadav and thereafter from GT's Rashid Khan.

As they say in Anil, Anu, Rohit, Aditya and SKY's home city: Paisa Vasool!