What Kohli needs to do to up scoring rate post Powerplay

Source: PTI
May 12, 2023 23:41 IST
Virat Kohli at a practice session on Friday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli at a practice session on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith wants Virat Kohli to use different scoring options like the sweep shot against spinners post powerplay after the star India batter's "taking the game deep" approach has come under a bit of criticism.

 

Kohli has scored more than 400 runs opening the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore in this IPL at a strike rate of 133-plus but he has not been able to force the pace of scoring in the middle overs.

"It is difficult to say if someone has been such a great batter. A couple of things that stand out for me is the Indian batters around Virat at RCB and they are way short," Smith, an expert for Jio Cinema in IPL, told PTI during an interaction.

"I think the middle-order has struggled after No. 3. They have tried a few combinations. Then at Nos 5 and 6, they have struggled and pressure has been put on Virat (Kohli), Faf (du Plessis) and (Glenn) Maxwell to be main performers. If RCB can find some areas of support, it can free up Virat even more," Smith added.

Unlike Mumbai Indians batter SuryakumarYadav, who is a fine exponent of playing the sweep shot, Kohli's scoring areas are more traditional.

"We know Virat doesn't sweep much against spin and he pretty much plays down the ground. And if you had to set fields, probably you can do so and control his boundary count after the six overs and that's may be an area he can assess."

Smith agreed with his one-time rival Ricky Ponting that there is no place for anchor batters, especially in Indian conditions.

"Look, I agree with Ricky in terms of his sentiment. The only thing I would add is that conditions need to be taken into account. In India, there is no place for anchor batters and scores in this IPL have been high and even higher with Impact Players and sometimes needing 215, 220 to be in the game," he said.

"The way the game has changed, I think Powerplay is slightly more manageable as there are more fielders in the ring. As soon as the field is spread and spinners come into play, people like SKY have changed the game and they are so dynamic that they score all over the ground. They sweep and makes it difficult as they are mentally ready to take on the game all the time." 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
