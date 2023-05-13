News
Sachin's Favourite Shot In SKY's Ton-Tona-Ton Innings!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 13, 2023 09:23 IST
IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty and her family were witness to his breath-taking century at the Wankhede stadium on Friday. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav owned the Wankhede with his outrageous batting in the IPL match against Giujarat Titans on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The Mumbai Indians batter, who is the top-ranked T20 player in the world, played some audacious strokes and took just 49 balls to get to his maiden IPL hundred off the final ball of the innings.

He played a blinder of an innings that was studded with 11 fours and six sixes and with his family sitting in the MI box entertainment was guaranteed.

'The team behind the man!#OneFamily #MIvGT #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL@surya_14kumar', MI tweeted with a photo of SKY's family.

IMAGE: A video grab of the SKY shot that had Sachin Tendulkar in awe.

And so superlative was his strokeplay that it got Sachin Tendulkar to put out a tweet in appreciation for one of his shots.

'@surya_14kumar lit up the evening sky today! He played excellent shots through the innings, but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off @MdShami11. The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to do and not many batters in world cricket can play that shot,' a heart emoji accompanying Tendulkar's tweet.

Broadcast cameras caught Tendulkar shadow playing that shot just after SKY had played it, his reaction summarising the awesomeness of Surya's ability to score through difficult shots.

REDIFF CRICKET
