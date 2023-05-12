News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who's Jacqueline Supporting?

Who's Jacqueline Supporting?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 12, 2023 10:41 IST
IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Photographs: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez had the 'best experience' as she enjoyed the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, May 11, 2023.

'Thank you @lux_cozi_innerwear for hosting us tonight at the @iplt20 at the Eden Gardens!! It was the best experience  @kkriders @rajasthanroyals it was so amazing to watch you play live!!' Jacqueline posted on Instagram.

Even though she was supporting the Shah Rukh-co-owned KKR, she witnessed some amazing performances by Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal as the visitors romped home to an emphatic nine-wicket victory.

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez clicks selfies with fans. Photograph: BCCI
 
