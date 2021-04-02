News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KL Rahul joins Punjab Kings squad in Mumbai

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 02, 2021 22:42 IST
KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Punjab Kings/Twitter

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul arrived, in Mumbai, on Friday to join the squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The IPL 2021 will kick off from April 9 with Mumbai Indians and RCB locking horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Punjab Kings will play against Rajasthan Royals in their first game on April 12 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

 

"The most essential part of #SaddaSquad is here. Tuhadda swagat hai, #CaptainPunjab," Punjab Kings tweeted.

On Tuesday, Punjab Kings revealed their jersey for the upcoming IPL. The franchise will be seen donning a red jersey with golden stripes for this season, opting for a different, unique design for this new-look team.

Apart from the jersey, Punjab Kings batsmen will also be seen wearing golden helmets for this season's IPL.

Earlier this week, number one T20I ranked batsman Dawid Malan said 2021 might be the year where fortune changes and Punjab Kings finally lift the IPL trophy on the back of some match-winning performances.

