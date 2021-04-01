News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » DC's Dhawan arrives at team hotel, to undergo 7-day quarantine

DC's Dhawan arrives at team hotel, to undergo 7-day quarantine

April 01, 2021 17:35 IST
Shikhar 'Gabbar' Dhawan arrives at a city hotel in Mumbai

IMAGE: Shikhar 'Gabbar' Dhawan arrives at a city hotel in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

 

The player will be in quarantine for a week, the franchise said in a statement.

Delhi Capitals have started training and pacer Umesh Yadav said he really enjoyed his first practice session with the team at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"It feels really nice to be here with the Delhi Capitals team. I really enjoyed the practice session. After being in quarantine for one week, it was great to step onto the ground and spend some time with the boys."

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10.

