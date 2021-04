April 02, 2021 09:00 IST

IMAGE: Krunal and Hardik Pandya at a shoot for the Mumbai Indians on Thursday, April 1. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krunal Pandya/Facebook

There's never a dull moment when the Pandya brothers are around.

And it was no different on Thursday when Hardik and Krunal shot a commercials for the Mumbai Indians.

Krunal and Hardik were seen grinning, sharing a laugh. They even broke into a jig that looked like they were performing the garba.

'Lights Camera Laughter Shoot day with the one and only @hardikpandya93', Krunal posted on his Facebook page.