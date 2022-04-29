News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'KL Rahul is a 360-degree batter'

'KL Rahul is a 360-degree batter'

Source: PTI
April 29, 2022 15:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The best part about KL Rahul's batting is that nothing is agricultural in his cricketing shots. Every shot that he plays is a proper textbook stroke'

'He's a breath of fresh air. You can switch on the TV and watch him bat all day'

KL Rahul

IMAGE: With 368 runs, KL Rahul is the second highest run-getter so far this season. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The elegant KL Rahul's ability to score at a healthy rate by playing textbook stroke has caught the attention of none other than batting great Sunil Gavaskar, who feels it's a message that one doesn't need to manufacture shots to score quickly.

 

In the ongoing IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of order and has already hit two hundreds -- both against Mumbai Indians.

With 368 runs, he is the second highest run-getter so far this season, just behind Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "He's been outstanding. The best part about KL Rahul's batting is that nothing is agricultural in his cricketing shots. Every shot that he plays is a proper textbook stroke."

"So what he has actually told you with his shot-making skills is that you don't have to manufacture shots. If you've got the shots, use them and the selection of his shots has been outstanding."

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also lavished praise on the Karnataka batter claiming his batting to be a breath of fresh air.

Pietersen said, "He has a wide range of shots in his armoury. So he can hit you over back-foot point, he can slice you for a six. He can hit you over extra-cover, he can hit you down the ground, and he can pick you over midwicket."

"So, he really is a 360-degree batter. I mean, he's a breath of fresh air. You can switch on the TV and watch him bat all day."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said the right-handed batter plays according to the situation.

Irfan said, "Lokesh Rahul is the batsman who can increase or decrease the striker rate according to the situation. He has the style, the elegance and aggression to build his innings the way he wants."

"He has a sound technique and a good temperament. He is gauging the situations and batting accordingly. Rahul knows very well when he needs to shift gears." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Was Sakariya's Celebration About?
What Was Sakariya's Celebration About?
Kuldeep's Revenge Is Best Served Twice
Kuldeep's Revenge Is Best Served Twice
Shreyas Iyer reflects on KKR's 5th successive defeat
Shreyas Iyer reflects on KKR's 5th successive defeat
CJI flags vacancies in HCs, seeks names for elevation
CJI flags vacancies in HCs, seeks names for elevation
Ki-Ka Step Out Together
Ki-Ka Step Out Together
Amazon Unveils Slate Of Films, Series
Amazon Unveils Slate Of Films, Series
Data protection bill may threaten innovation, growth
Data protection bill may threaten innovation, growth

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Top Performer: Four Star Kuldeep

Top Performer: Four Star Kuldeep

Turning Point: Axar-Powell Partnership

Turning Point: Axar-Powell Partnership

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances