News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Was Chetan Sakariya's Celebration About?

What Was Chetan Sakariya's Celebration About?

By Rediff Cricket
April 29, 2022 11:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chetan Sakariya

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya was the focus of the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday after dismissing Aaron Finch with a 'Dragon Ball Z' celebration.

 

Sakaria, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crores (Rs 42 million) at the IPL players auction, struck in his first over for his new franchise. After scoring three runs in seven deliveries, Aaron Finch was bowled by Sakaria's full inswing ball.

The Delhi Capitals debutant then came up with a special celebration after dismissing Australia's limited overs captain.

The 24 year old produced a 'Dragon Ball Z' celebrations, imitating the anime's lead character Goku, from the Japanese action cartoon.

Barcelona soccer star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang -- who also captains the Gabon football team -- does something similar.

Until last season, Sakaria used to celebrate wickets a la Black Panther from the Marvel superhero series, but he has now gone all Japanese anime.

Sakariya modestly told the commentators in his post-game interview that he had fielded better (he took Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's catches) than he bowled (an impressive 1 for 17 in 3 overs).

Goku

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL Photos: Delhi Capitals beat KKR by 4 wickets
IPL Photos: Delhi Capitals beat KKR by 4 wickets
Turning Point: Axar-Powell Partnership
Turning Point: Axar-Powell Partnership
I am not afraid of failure: Kuldeep
I am not afraid of failure: Kuldeep
Yeh Hai India: Heat And Snow
Yeh Hai India: Heat And Snow
Indian pharma cos get a shot in the arm in Australia
Indian pharma cos get a shot in the arm in Australia
TRAGICOMEDY In The Congress
TRAGICOMEDY In The Congress
The Course Mate Who Will Be Chief
The Course Mate Who Will Be Chief

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Top Performer: Four Star Kuldeep

Top Performer: Four Star Kuldeep

Shreyas Iyer reflects on KKR's 5th successive defeat

Shreyas Iyer reflects on KKR's 5th successive defeat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances