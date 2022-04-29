What Was Chetan Sakariya's Celebration About?

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya was the focus of the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday after dismissing Aaron Finch with a 'Dragon Ball Z' celebration.

Sakaria, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crores (Rs 42 million) at the IPL players auction, struck in his first over for his new franchise. After scoring three runs in seven deliveries, Aaron Finch was bowled by Sakaria's full inswing ball.

The Delhi Capitals debutant then came up with a special celebration after dismissing Australia's limited overs captain.

The 24 year old produced a 'Dragon Ball Z' celebrations, imitating the anime's lead character Goku, from the Japanese action cartoon.

Barcelona soccer star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang -- who also captains the Gabon football team -- does something similar.

Until last season, Sakaria used to celebrate wickets a la Black Panther from the Marvel superhero series, but he has now gone all Japanese anime.

Sakariya modestly told the commentators in his post-game interview that he had fielded better (he took Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's catches) than he bowled (an impressive 1 for 17 in 3 overs).