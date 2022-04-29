Turning Point: Axar-Powell Partnership

IMAGE: Axar Patel and Rowman Powell put on a 29-run partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing 147 for victory, Delhi Capitals had a horror start against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 28, 2022, night, losing Prithvi Shaw first ball.

In the next over, debutant Harshit Rana sent Mitch Marsh back to the hut for 13 off 7 with the scoreboard reading 17 for 2.

David Warner and Lalit Yadav then took on part-time spinner Nitish Rana who went for 14 in the over. Warner and Lalit kept the momentum going until the Aussie pulled Umesh Yadav and was caught in the deep for 42.

Next over, Sunil Narine took out the set Lalit for 22 before Umesh got rid of Rishabh Pant off the first ball of the next over.

When the boundaries were hard to come by, next men in Axar Patel and Rovman Powell rotated the strike, waiting for the odd boundary. They posted a 29-run stand off 23 balls.

With 34 runs needed off the last 5 overs, Powell had to take charge and so he did, taking Venkatesh Iyer for 14 runs and then Tim Southee for 12 runs.

4 was needed off the last two overs. KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer brought himself into the attack and Powell took the team home with a six off the final ball of the 19th over.

DC lost important wickets up front and in the end it was down to Axar and Powell to see the team through.