Shreyas Iyer reflects on KKR's 5th successive defeat

Shreyas Iyer reflects on KKR's 5th successive defeat

Source: PTI
April 29, 2022 08:41 IST
'It's been difficult to set up right combination'

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: KKR have used as many as five different opening pairs and the team looked far from settled after its fifth straight defeat. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders have completely lost the plot with as many as 19 players being used in nine games and skipper Shreyas Iyer had no option but to admit that they haven't been able to get their combination right in IPL 2022.

KKR have used as many as five different opening pairs and the team looked far from settled after its fifth straight defeat -- this time to Delhi Capitals by four wickets with an over to spare.

 

"No real excuses, we have to go back and assess where things are going wrong. A lot of chopping and changing is happening (at the top of the order), it's been difficult to set up the right combination, with all injuries not helping as well," an irritated looking Iyer said after the match in Mumbai on Thursday.

He urged his teammates to play fearless cricket and not be conservative in their approach.

"We need to stick together, play some fearless cricket, not be conservative with the bat. Five more matches remaining, we need to play well, show belief and give something back to the team and the management, forget about the past, start afresh and back your instinct," he said on the way forward.

"You need to sit back and think where it's going wrong. We can't be overconfident, give your best, if we still lose, then it's fine," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
