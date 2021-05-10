News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR's Cummins set to become a dad

By Rediff Cricket
May 10, 2021 15:11 IST
IMAGE: Becky Boston and Pat Cummins. Photographs: Kind courtesy Becky Boston/Instagram
 

Pat Cummins -- who has taken more international wickets than any other bowler since 2017 -- and partner Becky Boston are expecting their first child later this year.

'A very special #MothersDay for soon-to-be mom @becky_boston! The couple is expecting their first child this spring. We can't wait to welcome the newest member of the Knight Riders family,' KKR posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Becky showed off her baby bump on Instagram, captioning it 'First Mother's Day with my mini bump.'

KKR star Cummins is currently quarantining in the Maldives along with Australian and New Zealand cricketers before they return home following the suspension of IPL 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cummins was the first cricketer in the IPL to make a donation to help India's fight against the virus.

The mighty fast bowler contributed US$50,000 to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal to secure oxygen supplies for India's hospitals which are struggling with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Rediff Cricket
