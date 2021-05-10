News
IPL 2021: COVID-infected Chakravarthy, Warrier back home

IPL 2021: COVID-infected Chakravarthy, Warrier back home

Source: PTI
May 10, 2021 11:50 IST
Tamil Nadu's Varun Chakravarthy was officially the first player in this edition of the IPL, who contracted the infection after going for some medical scans.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu's Varun Chakravarthy was officially the first player in IPL 2021, who contracted the infection after going for some medical scans. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier, who were the first to test positive for COVID-19 in the currently-suspended IPL's bio-bubble, have returned to their respective home cities after completing 10 days of mandatory isolation.

Tamil Nadu's Chakravarthy was officially the first player in this edition of the IPL, who contracted the infection after going for some medical scans.

Subsequently, two of his teammates, Warrier and Prasidh Krishna, were also infected by the virus.

 

The Kerala-based Warrier's interaction with Delhi Capitals veteran Amit Mishra led to the veteran being found positive as well, ultimately causing the league's suspension.

"Yes, Chakravarthy and Sandeep have gone home. They have completed 10 days of mandatory isolation. However, KKR as a franchise will keep monitoring their health," a BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

"They will undergo RT-PCR tests in Chennai and Kerala respectively," he added.

Both Chakravarthy and Warrier did not show any major symptoms for the infection.

However, New Zealander Tim Seifert, another COVID positive KKR recruit, is still in isolation.

The IPL was suspended on May 4.

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

