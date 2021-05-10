'Virat has no airs'

May 10, 2021 07:26 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli celebrate a wicket. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Mohammed Shami says Skipper Virat Kohli has no airs about himself.

Shami, who has 180 wickets from 50 Tests, says Kohli's leadership has played a massive role in making the Indian bowling unit mature and confident in recent years.

In an interview with Harsha Bhogle, Shami highlighted what it's like to play under Kohli, citing the immense support and freedom he offers his fast bowlers.

'Virat has always been supportive of his fast bowlers while also giving us freedom on the ground. He only jumps in when our plans fail, otherwise we're free as a bowling unit to do as we please,' Shami told Cricbuzz.

Shami underlined another Kohli trait, explaining how the India skipper never shows that he's above or beyond anyone in the team.

While there are occasions when tempers may prevail, most of the time, the atmosphere in the team is pleasant and jovial, which in turn, brings the best out of the pacers, Shami reveals.

'He has never put any undue pressure on any of us. Usually, there's a doubt in a bowler's mind before he approaches his captain. That has never been the case with Virat. He has no airs about himself. He jokes around with us, behaves as if he's our childhood friend,' Shami adds.

'This leads to a lot of fun on the ground too. Sometimes there's fun banter, sometimes we also end up saying aggressive things to each other but we never mind it because it happens in the heat of the moment.'