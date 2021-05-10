News
Dre Russ, Naraine back home; Gayle takes Maldives break

Dre Russ, Naraine back home; Gayle takes Maldives break

By Rediff Cricket
May 10, 2021 11:22 IST
IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kolkata Knight Riders/Twitter
 

All the West Indians, who were part of IPL 2021, are back home in the Caribbean.

'Our IPL players, along with the West Indians who were part of the TV production, are now safely back in the Caribbean. We are grateful to the @BCCI and IPL Franchises for arranging their safe travel back to the Caribbean so quickly,' Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave tweeted.

Nine West Indians were part of IPL 2021 including Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Jason Holder (SunRisers Hyderabad), Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders), Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings), Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings), Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings), Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals) and Fabien Allen (Punjab Kings).

Among them, Gayle took off for the Maldives to spend the time away from cricket.

The English players are back home as also the Bangladeshi cricketers.

The Australian and New Zealand players are currently spending 14 days in quarantine in the Maldives before they fly home.

Rediff Cricket
