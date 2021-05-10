Sanjana and Bumrah get lovey-dovey

May 10, 2021 10:15 IST

IMAGE: Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

While they kept their relationship a closely guarded secret before tying the knot in March, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan seem to be khullam khulla about their pyaar nowadays.

Sanjana posted a lovely-dovey picture on Instagram with Boom Boom. Both wifey and hubby are home early following the suspension of IPL 2021.

Sanjana's television stint with Star Sports and Boom Boom's tenure with the Mumbai Indians were interrupted by IPL 2021 being terminated for now by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Boom Boom has a couple of weeks at home with Sanjana before he spends a week in quarantine with his team-mates before they set off for London on June 2 to play the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand next month.