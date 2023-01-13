Kishan, SKY picked for first 2 Australia Tests; Bumrah out

IMAGE: World No 1 T20I batter Suryakumar was included in the Test squad following his amazing run with the bat in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan Kishan earned his maiden Test call-up, while Suryakumar Yadav was also included for the first two Tests of the four-match series against Australia next month.

There have been calls to pick World No 1 T20I batter Suryakumar in the Test squad following his amazing run with the bat in T20 cricket, but he could find it tough to break into the playing XI with Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer boasting of a strong middle order.



In a major blow pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who had to pull out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, has not been named in the Test series. Bumrah's return to action has been delayed further as he has failed to recover fully from his lower back stress fracture.



Bumrah sustained a lower back stress fracture post England tour and missed the Asia Cup last year.



To improve the team's chances at the T20 World Cup, Bumrah was rushed to the T20 side during a home series against Australia, where he broke down once again and was ruled out for an indefinite period.



All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is also coming back from injury, was named in the Test squad but he will have to undergo a fitness test before he is cleared to join the team.



"Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness."



Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are the other spinners in the squad.



In the absence of Bumrah, Mohammed Shami will lead the pace attack, which includes Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat, who was retained following his good showing in Bangladesh last month.



K S Bharat is the other wicketkeeper in the squad along with Kishan with Rishabh Pant facing a long time on the sidelines after sustaining multiple injuries in a car crash last month.



India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), K L Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K S Bharat (w/k), Ishan Kishan (w/k), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.