Shaw called up for New Zealand T20s; Rohit, Kohli out

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw in action for Delhi Capitals in IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Prithvi Shaw was rewarded for his good showing in domestic cricket as he was called up to the Indian team for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Hardik Pandya was retained as the captain as former skipper Rohit Sharma was left out along with Virat Kohli.

The senior duo were, however, picked in the ODI team for the three-match series against the Kiwis.

KL Rahul will miss the white ball series against New Zealand as he was granted leave for his wedding, which is set to take place on January 23, while Axar Patel also took a break.

"KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments," BCCI said in a media release.



India’s squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (w/k), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (w/k), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar



India’s squad for NZ ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain),Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (w/k), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.