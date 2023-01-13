News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shaw called up for New Zealand T20s; Rohit, Kohli out

Shaw called up for New Zealand T20s; Rohit, Kohli out

Last updated on: January 13, 2023 22:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw in action for Delhi Capitals in IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Prithvi Shaw was rewarded for his good showing in domestic cricket as he was called up to the Indian team for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

 

Hardik Pandya was retained as the captain as former skipper Rohit Sharma was left out along with Virat Kohli.

The senior duo were, however, picked in the ODI team for the three-match series against the Kiwis.

KL Rahul will miss the white ball series against New Zealand as he was granted leave for his wedding, which is set to take place on January 23, while Axar Patel also took a break.

"KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments," BCCI said in a media release.

India’s squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (w/k), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (w/k), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

India’s squad for NZ ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain),Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (w/k),  Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
How Rahul is adapting to the wicketkeeper-batter role
How Rahul is adapting to the wicketkeeper-batter role
100% keeper-batter' Bharat ready to step in for Pant
100% keeper-batter' Bharat ready to step in for Pant
Virat's Birthday Wish For 'Heartbeat'
Virat's Birthday Wish For 'Heartbeat'
CBI gets Centre's nod to prosecute Lalu in job scam
CBI gets Centre's nod to prosecute Lalu in job scam
Himachal pacer Sidharth dies after illness
Himachal pacer Sidharth dies after illness
Hockey World Cup: India outclass Spain in opener
Hockey World Cup: India outclass Spain in opener
SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to ....
SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to ....

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

'Suryakumar can play in the middle order in ODIs'

'Suryakumar can play in the middle order in ODIs'

I've been judged by people who hardly know me: Shaw

I've been judged by people who hardly know me: Shaw

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances