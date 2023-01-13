'Suryakumar can play in the middle order in ODIs'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has been to wait for his turn in ODIs despite his phenomenal show in T20 cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav's omission from playing XI in the ODI team surprised former Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal, who feels it is a testimony to India's tremendous bench strength in white ball cricket.

With KL Rahul donning the keeping gloves at No 5 and Hardik Pandya an automatic choice at No 6 as the pace bowling all-rounder, India's one and only 'Mr 360 degree' has been to wait for his turn despite his phenomenal show in T20 cricket.



"Looking at this Indian team, it shows how much strength is there in the bench. I still feel Surya can play in the middle order in this Indian team," Chandimal, who will be playing for Desert Vipers in the inaugural ILT20, said.



For Chandimal, Suryakumar's USP will always be his strike-rate and even a cameo of 30 or quick half-century from him can change the complexion of the game in no time.



"He is different to other batters. You need a guy like him in the middle-order. He can change the game by just scoring 30 to 50 runs. Opposition team can be frustrated with the speed at which he scores. I still feel he should play in ODIs," said Chandimal, whose Test match winning hundred at Galle, will forever remain a nightmare for Indian fans.



Having already lost the ODI series 0-2, Chandimal wants Sri Lanka to play positive cricket in Sunday's inconsequential third and final match.



"It is tough to play India in India but they should play positively in every department."



Chandimal expressed surprise that Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka did not get picked at the IPL players' auction last month.



"I am surprised the way he played in India. It is outstanding. I am sure one of the (IPL) teams will pick him in future. He is a player who can change the course of game in quick time," he said,



Shanaka hit a half-century and picked up two wickets in the second T20 against India and followed ut up with a hundred in a losing cause in the first ODI in Guwahati.